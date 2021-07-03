JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,298 shares of company stock valued at $351,820. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE JMP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 34,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,605. The company has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JMP Group
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
