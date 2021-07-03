JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,298 shares of company stock valued at $351,820. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 34,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,605. The company has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

