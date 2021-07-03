Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declines By 22.2%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,786,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,768. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

