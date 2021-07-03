Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 22.6%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NuZee stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,588. NuZee has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.01.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

