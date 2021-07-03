$63.83 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $63.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,036. The company has a market cap of $881.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.