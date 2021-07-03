$2.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $2.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $19.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 526,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVFM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 3,938,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

