Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $194.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $682.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 212,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,718 shares of company stock worth $1,873,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

