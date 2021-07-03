OracleChain (OCT) Trading 37.7% Higher This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $386,914.74 and $40,027.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00169467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.89 or 1.00039194 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

