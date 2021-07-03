$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $76.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

ALYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

