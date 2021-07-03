ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce sales of $468.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.98. 42,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

