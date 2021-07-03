DragonVein (DVC) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,780.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.01457909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00419061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

