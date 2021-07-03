$0.20 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 835,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 358,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,445. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

