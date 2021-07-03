Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.53. 13,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

