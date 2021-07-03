NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NULGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 328,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,541. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.
