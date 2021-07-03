NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NULGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 328,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,541. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.