$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,883. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

