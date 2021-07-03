Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 7,288,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

