Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $16.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.
AGEN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
