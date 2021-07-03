Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $16.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

