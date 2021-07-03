Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,606. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

