Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.80. 920,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

