Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Drops By 42.5%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 27,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $1,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

