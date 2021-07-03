$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. The AZEK reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 1,065,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,303. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

