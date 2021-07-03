Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post sales of $131.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,012. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.