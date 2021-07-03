Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of FQVTF stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

