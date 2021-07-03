International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 536,977 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $609.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

