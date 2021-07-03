Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.12. 88,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

