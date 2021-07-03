Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 55.6%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE BMA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 360,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

