BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 53.4% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 91,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,902. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.