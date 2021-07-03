BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 53.4% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BBN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 91,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,902. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
