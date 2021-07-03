Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

CPK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.60. 28,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

