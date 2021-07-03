Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $190,245.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.50 or 0.00754166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080829 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

