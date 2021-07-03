StaysBASE (SBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $365.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $57,946.49 and $365.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

