ETHPlus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $12,712.80 and approximately $188.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.50 or 0.00754166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080829 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHPlus (ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.