$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 4,784,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,844. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 4.75.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

