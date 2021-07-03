GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $112.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $462.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $601.72 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 2,151,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

