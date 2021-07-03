Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $34.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 329,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,590. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

