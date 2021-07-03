Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $34.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 329,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,590. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61.
In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
