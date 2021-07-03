Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 52.7% in June

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 890,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,298. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyren by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyren by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

