Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELSE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 473,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. Electro-Sensors has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.