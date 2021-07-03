Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$315.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.10. Schindler has a 52-week low of $241.05 and a 52-week high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

