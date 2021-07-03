Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AMAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

