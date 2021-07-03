Rocket Pool Price Up 24.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and $1.35 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $9.18 or 0.00026515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

