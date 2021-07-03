Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
