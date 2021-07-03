Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

