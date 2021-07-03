Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $1.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 6,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

