Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Decreases By 25.0%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
