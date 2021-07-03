Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Microwave Filter stock remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77. Microwave Filter has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
About Microwave Filter
