Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.69. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

