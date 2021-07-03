MASQ Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $129,422.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00136047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,624.87 or 1.00008637 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,850,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.