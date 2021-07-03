$1.63 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $199.15. 229,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,381. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

