Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 95,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

