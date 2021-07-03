Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $493.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $558.04 million. Ares Management reported sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. 474,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28. Ares Management has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $14,924,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

