Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 266,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,018. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

PHIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

