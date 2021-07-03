Short Interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Grows By 39.0%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18. Organovo has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

