Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $675,555.21

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $675,555.21 and $264,515.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00752981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00080776 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

